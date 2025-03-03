Open Menu

China's Space Station Welcomes Pakistani Astronauts: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

China's space station welcomes Pakistani astronauts: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Monday that space exploration is common dream of all mankind and he looks forward to Pakistani astronauts smoothly entering China's space station.

"Space exploration is the common dream of all mankind. We are glad to see that China and Pakistan have signed a space cooperation agreement and look forward to the successful entry of Pakistani astronauts into the Chinese space station," he said in response to a question asked by APP during his regular briefing held here.

Lin Jian pointed out that since the establishment and implementation of China's manned spaceflight project, China has always adhered to the principles of peaceful use, equality and mutual benefit, and common development. It focuses on sharing China's development achievements with all mankind and proactively opens up cooperation opportunities for China's space station.

"We are willing to work with the Pakistani side to promote bilateral space cooperation to a new level and make space technology better benefit the economic and social development of both countries," he added.

He said that China is also willing to work with all countries and regions that are committed to the peaceful use of outer space to carry out more international cooperation and exchanges.

it may be mentioned here that Last Friday, Pakistan and China and Pakistan signed a cooperation agreement here on spaceflight of a Pakistani astronaut on Chinese space station, the first time for a foreign astronaut, marking a new chapter of aerospace cooperation between the two countries.

Under the agreement, the selection process of astronauts will last for about a year, and the Pakistani astronauts will join in a comprehensive and systematic training camp in China.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

9 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

11 minutes ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

11 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

41 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

2 hours ago
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

3 hours ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

3 hours ago

More Stories From World