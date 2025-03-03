BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said on Monday that space exploration is common dream of all mankind and he looks forward to Pakistani astronauts smoothly entering China's space station.

"Space exploration is the common dream of all mankind. We are glad to see that China and Pakistan have signed a space cooperation agreement and look forward to the successful entry of Pakistani astronauts into the Chinese space station," he said in response to a question asked by APP during his regular briefing held here.

Lin Jian pointed out that since the establishment and implementation of China's manned spaceflight project, China has always adhered to the principles of peaceful use, equality and mutual benefit, and common development. It focuses on sharing China's development achievements with all mankind and proactively opens up cooperation opportunities for China's space station.

"We are willing to work with the Pakistani side to promote bilateral space cooperation to a new level and make space technology better benefit the economic and social development of both countries," he added.

He said that China is also willing to work with all countries and regions that are committed to the peaceful use of outer space to carry out more international cooperation and exchanges.

it may be mentioned here that Last Friday, Pakistan and China and Pakistan signed a cooperation agreement here on spaceflight of a Pakistani astronaut on Chinese space station, the first time for a foreign astronaut, marking a new chapter of aerospace cooperation between the two countries.

Under the agreement, the selection process of astronauts will last for about a year, and the Pakistani astronauts will join in a comprehensive and systematic training camp in China.

