UrduPoint.com

China's Space Tracking Ship Departs For 100th Mission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 06:57 PM

China's space tracking ship departs for 100th mission

China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-3 Thursday set sail for its first voyage this year from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-3 Thursday set sail for its first voyage this year from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province. The vessel will carry out its 100th maritime mission during this voyage.

Yuanwang-3 has become the first ship of China's Yuanwang fleet to embrace its 100th mission.

Commissioned on May 18, 1995, Yuanwang-3 is a second-generation Chinese space tracking ship. It mainly carries out maritime measurement and control and communication missions for satellites, spacecraft, and space stations.

It has undertaken more than 90 maritime tracking and monitoring tasks for spacecraft, including the Shenzhou spaceships, Chang'e lunar probes, and BeiDou satellites.

Related Topics

China May From Satellites

Recent Stories

US 1st Quarter GDP Down 1.5% vs 6.9% in Q4, Commer ..

US 1st Quarter GDP Down 1.5% vs 6.9% in Q4, Commerce Dept. Says in 2nd Estimate

3 minutes ago
 US Offers $1Mln for Information on Two Kenyan Tran ..

US Offers $1Mln for Information on Two Kenyan Transnational Criminals - State De ..

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

3 minutes ago
 Will not bow before Imran's dictations; House to d ..

Will not bow before Imran's dictations; House to decide about election: Prime Mi ..

3 minutes ago
 Capital Metropolitan to increase rent of propertie ..

Capital Metropolitan to increase rent of properties

3 minutes ago
 1.1mlm kids given polio vaccine so far in Lahore

1.1mlm kids given polio vaccine so far in Lahore

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.