UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's SPC Urges Improving Judical Services For Hainan Free Trade Port Development

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 04:22 PM

China's SPC urges improving judical services for Hainan free trade port development

China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) has issued a guideline urging courts to improve judicial services to help speed up the development of the Hainan free trade port

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) has issued a guideline urging courts to improve judicial services to help speed up the development of the Hainan free trade port.

The guideline, posted online Friday, makes institutional arrangements for improving the free trade port's judicial organizational system, optimizing the case jurisdiction system, and improving the system for foreign-related civil and commercial case trial and the alternative dispute resolution mechanism for commercial cases.

It demands stepping up the construction of the intellectual property court of the Hainan free trade port and the foreign-related civil and commercial tribunal of Hainan.

The guideline also calls for strengthening the construction of tourism tribunals, innovating the trial mode and establishing a centralized and express trial mechanism for foreign-related tourism disputes.

Related Topics

Resolution Court

Recent Stories

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

11 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

44 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

13 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

13 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Says Only US, NATO to Bla ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.