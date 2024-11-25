BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yue Xiaoyong visited Afghanistan recently and met with high-level officials of the Afghan interim government, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Monday.

Responding to a question during her regular briefing, she said that during the visit, Yue Xiaoyong met with Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to exchange views on the bilateral relations and practical cooperation in various

areas.

According to media reports, a spokesman for Afghanistan's foreign ministry posted on X today about a meeting between top Taliban diplomat Amir Khan Muttaqi and China's special envoy for Afghan affairs Yue Xiaoyong.

APP/asg