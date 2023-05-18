UrduPoint.com

China's Special Envoy On Eurasia To Arrive In Paris Next Week - French Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 12:30 AM

China's Special Envoy on Eurasia to Arrive in Paris Next Week - French Foreign Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui is scheduled to arrive in Paris early next week to discuss Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday.

"China's special representative is on a trip to a series of European capitals. Currently, he is between Moscow and Kiev. He will arrive in Paris at the very beginning of next week," she said at a sitting in the French parliament's upper chamber.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in early May that Li, a former Chinese ambassador to Russia, will embark on a tour of five countries ” Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia ” on May 15 to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.

AFP, in turn, reported, citing sources, that Li will visit Kiev from May 16-17, and arrive in Warsaw on May 18.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," calling for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Paris has repeatedly stated it is ready to cooperate with China to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict.

