China's Special Envoy To Conduct Second Round Of Shuttle Diplomacy On Ukraine Crises

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM

China's special envoy to conduct second round of shuttle diplomacy on Ukraine crises

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) China will send a special envoy to conduct the second round of shuttle diplomacy on seeking a political settlement for the Ukraine crisis, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Wednesday.

Starting from March 2, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Russia, the EU headquarters, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and France, Mao told reporters during her regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson said that the pressing priority now is to restore peace, adding that if peace talks can be started one day earlier, the losses will be reduced by one day.

Mao Ning said that over the past two years, the Chinese side has never given up making efforts to promote peace and talks,

China has had in-depth communication with different countries, including Russia and Ukraine, and has played a constructive role in dealing with the crisis, she added.

The trip by the Chinese special envoy comes shortly after the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

APP/asg

