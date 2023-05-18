(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui is planning to visit Brussels before he heads to Moscow as a part of his European tour, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Li, who is leading China's peacemaking efforts in Ukraine, decided to make a stop in Brussels after he was told that Kiev would not accept any proposals that would lead to the loss of territory, the report said. Initially, Li was not planning to visit the Belgian capital, the newspaper reported, citing China's foreign ministry.

In Brussels, the envoy is expected to meet with Gunnar Wiegand, the managing director for Asia and the Pacific at the European External Action Service, the newspaper reported.

Li traveled to Ukraine via Poland on Tuesday and is expected to return to Warsaw on Thursday, where he would stay until Sunday.

The envoy is also expected to visit Germany and France as a part of his tour before he heads to Moscow for the final stop.

On Wednesday, Li met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. Kuleba told the meeting that any proposals that would involve the loss of Ukraine's territories or the freezing of the conflict were unacceptable to Kiev, the ministry said.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," calling for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.