MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Russia and China should expand their existing areas of cooperation and spill into the field of advanced technologies, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui said on Wednesday.

"Russia and China should not only enhance the main areas of cooperation - economy, trade, energy, science and technology, aerospace, agriculture - but also expand into new spheres, such as 5G, AI, Big Data, biomedicine, green and low-carbon economy," Li said at the 7th International Conference Russia and China: Cooperation in a New Era.

The Chinese official noted that intensifying cooperation in these areas will further strengthen bilateral relations.