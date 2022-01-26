UrduPoint.com

China's Spending On R&D Reaches New High In 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 05:42 PM

China's spending on research and development (R&D) hit a new high of 2.44 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, up 0.03 percentage points from the previous year, official data showed Wednesday

The country's total expenditure on R&D amounted to about 2.79 trillion Yuan (about 441.13 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, up 14.2 percent year on year, according to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

After deducting price factors, China's R&D spending in 2021 rose 9.4 percent year on year, said the NBS.

