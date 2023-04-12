Close
China's Spies Slipping Into UK Using Citizenship Of Third Countries - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 07:50 AM

China's Spies Slipping Into UK Using Citizenship of Third Countries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) MI5, the Security Service of the United Kingdom, has warned cabinet ministers that Chinese spies are slipping into the country by obtaining citizenship in third countries and using their visa-free access to the UK, The Times reported on Tuesday, citing senior government sources.

According to the report, MI5 has provided evidence that nationals of hostile countries, including China, have entered the UK after obtaining citizenship in countries whose citizens are allowed to enter the UK without visas. MI5 fears that agents working for the Chinese government could be among those people, The Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the issue has prompted the UK Home Office to prepare new visa restrictions against several countries through which Chinese spies are entering the territory of the UK.

However, the UK Foreign Office has allegedly blocked the measure, resulting in some government ministers nicknaming UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as "Mr Softy," the report said.

According to the report, MI5 suggested that agents of Russia's special services could resort to the same measures to enter the territory of the UK.

