China's State Council Appoints, Removes Officials

Published November 17, 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Friday.

Liu Junfeng was named deputy head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, while Deng Boqing was removed from the post.

Qiu Kaiming was named vice director of the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

Li Jiehong was appointed deputy head of the National Archives Administration.

Zhang Yuxi was appointed deputy head of the National Administration of State Secrets Protection.

More Stories From World