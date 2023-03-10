BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The Chinese National People's Congress ” the country's supreme state authority ” on Friday elected First Vice Primer of State Council Han Zheng as the country's new vice president, according to the voting results.

The vote took place on Friday morning at the third plenary session of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing.

As a vice primer, Han was China's top official responsible for Hong Kong and Macao affairs, as well as co-chaired the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission on Investment Cooperation and Energy Cooperation. Moreover, Han chaired the steering group for the XXIV Winter Olympic Games in Beijing and launched the Olympic torch relay in February 2022.