BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Information Office of the State Council, China 's cabinet , held a New Year reception Monday, attended by Chinese and foreign guests.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau, Secretary of the Secretariat and Minister of the Publicity Department of Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attended the reception.

The reception invited Chinese and foreign media, spokespersons of central and state organs, foreign diplomatic envoys, and representatives of international organizations. Press Counselor, Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing was present.

Speaking on the occasion, Huang said he hoped foreign friends would learn more about what was taking place during China's development and show real, vivid and comprehensive images of China to the world.

He also thanked the guests for their efforts in telling Chinese stories to the world and promoting exchanges between China and the world.

Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Media Group, and Guo Weimin, Vice Minister of the State Council Information Office also attended.

Talking to APP, Guo Weimin, Vice Minister of the State Council Information Office said that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and iron brothers.

He said both the countries should further enhance media cooperation to further highlight cooperation between the two countries particularly the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).