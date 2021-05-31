(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The State Council inter-departmental task force for COVID-19 response has dispatched a work team to south China's Guangdong Province to guide the region's efforts in curbing local COVID-19 breakout, a spokesperson said on Monday.

In May, 50 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in multiple provinces, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission.