China's State Council Stresses Efforts In Flood Relief, Reconstruction

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 05:11 PM

China's State Council on Tuesday mapped out further measures in flood relief and reconstruction as torrential rainstorms and floods wreaked havoc in parts of the country in the past few days

Given possible typhoons in the future and subsequent downpours, there will still be a hard fight against disasters, according to an executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang.

No effort should be spared in searching for the missing and minimizing casualties. Basic livelihoods of the affected people must be guaranteed, including enough food and clothing, temporary shelters, clean water, and timely medical treatment.

The meeting said there would be thorough environmental disinfection and quick public health response to prevent severe epidemics after the floods.

More will be done to swiftly push floods-hit regions back on track, with efforts to repair roads and communication facilities, restore electricity and water services, ensure sufficient market supply and stable prices, and fix damaged farm fields and agricultural facilities.

The reconstruction of housing, schools, hospitals, and nursing homes will be accelerated to ensure that residents stay safe and warm in the winter and that every student returns to school on time.

The meeting also vowed fast allocation of relief funds, more credit support for business entities (particularly for micro and small firms and self-employed households), and quick compensation payments to minimize the economic and social development impact on people's lives.

