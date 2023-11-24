BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) -- China's State Council has approved a work plan to support Beijing in deepening the construction of the Integrated National Demonstration Zone for Opening up the Services Sector, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

The work plan proposes over 170 pilot tasks in areas such as deepening reform and opening-up in key sectors of the services industry, exploring rules and regulations for emerging business forms, and optimizing institutional trade and investment arrangements.

The ministry will work with relevant government departments to strengthen guidance and coordination, carry out supervision and evaluation work, and ensure that the work plan's reform and opening-up measures are implemented.