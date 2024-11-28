China's Steel Giant Develops Low Temperature Resistant, Durable Steel Plate
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A type of low temperature resistant and durable steel plate, developed by China's leading heavyweight steelmaker Shougang Group, has been successfully used in an advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) power station.
The 300MW CAES power station, located in Feicheng, east China's Shandong Province, has been connected to the grid, according to Shougang on Wednesday.
CAES power stations convert surplus power into compressed air and store it in a sealed gas storage system such as salt caverns and artificial chambers. When the power demand climbs, the compressed air is released to generate electricity.
Compared with pumped storage and battery energy storage, CAES is a new approach that boasts up to 70 percent energy conversion efficiency.
To compress the air with periodical charge and discharge up to more than 10 megapascals, the steel material has to withstand temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius and be highly durable under alternating loads during frequent charging and discharging cycles.
The Shougang Group-developed steel plate has been designed to bear impact under minus 50 degrees Celsius and be 30 percent more durable than conventional high strength steel plate.
The steel plate provides the basic material support for the industrial application of the new energy storage technology.
Meanwhile, the CAES power station withstood practical application tests, meeting the high efficiency, safety and material life cycle requirements.
Recent Stories
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024
Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation
Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven
PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..
Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..
Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon
More Stories From World
-
ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for head of Myanmar’s military regime1 minute ago
-
China's largest desert fully encircled with green belt2 minutes ago
-
Lao capital aims to become green city by 203012 minutes ago
-
At plastic treaty talks, no united front for industry22 minutes ago
-
Namibia extends voting after logistical issues31 minutes ago
-
At least 30 feared dead after Uganda landslides: official32 minutes ago
-
Russia launches massive aerial attack on Ukraine's energy sector51 minutes ago
-
Taiwan's Lai to stop over in Hawaii, Guam during Pacific trip52 minutes ago
-
Williamson falls for 93 as England fight back in first Test1 hour ago
-
Pakistan highlights regional, global issues at DSAS meeting in Strasbourg1 hour ago
-
Williamson eyes ton as New Zealand take control against England1 hour ago
-
Swedish app aims end rows over household chores2 hours ago