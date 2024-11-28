Open Menu

China's Steel Giant Develops Low Temperature Resistant, Durable Steel Plate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM

China's steel giant develops low temperature resistant, durable steel plate

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A type of low temperature resistant and durable steel plate, developed by China's leading heavyweight steelmaker Shougang Group, has been successfully used in an advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) power station.

The 300MW CAES power station, located in Feicheng, east China's Shandong Province, has been connected to the grid, according to Shougang on Wednesday.

CAES power stations convert surplus power into compressed air and store it in a sealed gas storage system such as salt caverns and artificial chambers. When the power demand climbs, the compressed air is released to generate electricity.

Compared with pumped storage and battery energy storage, CAES is a new approach that boasts up to 70 percent energy conversion efficiency.

To compress the air with periodical charge and discharge up to more than 10 megapascals, the steel material has to withstand temperatures as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius and be highly durable under alternating loads during frequent charging and discharging cycles.

The Shougang Group-developed steel plate has been designed to bear impact under minus 50 degrees Celsius and be 30 percent more durable than conventional high strength steel plate.

The steel plate provides the basic material support for the industrial application of the new energy storage technology.

Meanwhile, the CAES power station withstood practical application tests, meeting the high efficiency, safety and material life cycle requirements.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity China As Salt Gas Loads Limited

Recent Stories

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

28 minutes ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

14 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

14 hours ago
Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

14 hours ago
 Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

14 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

14 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

14 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

14 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

14 hours ago

More Stories From World