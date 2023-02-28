WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) China has already deployed major strategic rapid strike and rocket forces near the island of Taiwan and they are in a "dangerous position," Indo-Pacific Land Forces Commander Gen. Charles Flynn told a meeting at the American Enterprise Institute.

"PLA (People's Liberation Army) rocket forces and strategic support forces are in a dangerous position," Flynn said on Monday. "Both (deployments indicate) very irresponsible and dangerous behavior."

China has created twelve new airfields in its Western Military District and has been gradually amassing other large and formidable forces in the region, Flynn said.

"They have choked off access to fresh water in the Mekong River. ...They have moved two (army) corps on the Line of X Control (LOC) with India," Flynn said.

Chinese companies have also been establishing new transportation lines of communication across Myanmar in order to be able to rapidly deploy forces overland to the Andaman Sea, Flynn added.