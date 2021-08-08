UrduPoint.com

China's Submarines Attempt To Shadow UK Aircraft Carrier Heading To Pacific - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

China's Submarines Attempt to Shadow UK Aircraft Carrier Heading to Pacific - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Chinese nuclear submarines tried to secretly follow UK aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth that was moving into the Pacific Ocean, but were soon identified, the Express newspaper reported on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth was on the way from the South China Sea to the Pacific, when sonar radars aboard the ships protecting the carrier group detected two Chinese Shang class submarines, according to the newspaper.

The incident occurred in the area of the South China Sea claimed by Beijing.

On Friday, US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. said that China had noticeably ramped up its military capabilities, leaving the United States behind.

Related Topics

China Nuclear Beijing United Kingdom United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

1 hour ago
 WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

1 hour ago
 NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

3 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

5 hours ago
 15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.