LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Chinese nuclear submarines tried to secretly follow UK aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth that was moving into the Pacific Ocean, but were soon identified, the Express newspaper reported on Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth was on the way from the South China Sea to the Pacific, when sonar radars aboard the ships protecting the carrier group detected two Chinese Shang class submarines, according to the newspaper.

The incident occurred in the area of the South China Sea claimed by Beijing.

On Friday, US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. said that China had noticeably ramped up its military capabilities, leaving the United States behind.