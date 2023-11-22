Open Menu

China's Supply Chain Expo Draws Global Exhibitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 12:30 PM

China's supply chain expo draws global exhibitors

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) -- The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which launches on Nov. 28, will attract more than 1,000 participants, including representatives from government departments, business communities, international organizations, experts and scholars, according to a press conference on Wednesday.

Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said that 515 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions will be participating in the expo in Beijing, and many have already reserved exhibition areas for the second expo.

This year's event will feature more than 20 different activities, covering policy interpretation, exchanges and discussions, docking negotiations, new product releases, among other topics.

With an exhibition area of over 100,000 square meters, the expo will have areas dedicated to supply chains for the smart vehicle, green agriculture, clean energy, healthy living and digital technology.

The CISCE, the world's first national-level supply chain expo, is set to be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, with the theme of "Connecting the World for a Shared Future." Enditem

Related Topics

World Technology Business China Agriculture Vehicle Beijing Event From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrep ..

Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Nation ..

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

13 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

13 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

13 hours ago
Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

13 hours ago
 25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

13 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

13 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

13 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

13 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

13 hours ago

More Stories From World