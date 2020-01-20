The Chinese family name "Wang" continues to take first place on the top 100 surnames list of 2019, followed by "Li," "Zhang," "Liu" and "Chen

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Chinese family name "Wang" continues to take first place on the top 100 surnames list of 2019, followed by "Li," "Zhang," "Liu" and "Chen." The list was released by the Ministry of Public Security Monday in an annual report based on a population information system covering 1.4 billion registered people of the Chinese mainland.

Shanghai has the largest population with the surname "Zhang," while "Yang" and "Huang" were the surnames most used in China's Guizhou Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, respectively.

There are 2.75 million surnamed "Wan" and 2.61 million people surnamed "Ou," helping these two characters climb the ranking list into the top 100 this year.

The number of people using the top 100 family Names accounts for 85.9 percent of the country's registered population.