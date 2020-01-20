UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Surname "Wang" Still Most Used In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:19 PM

China's surname

The Chinese family name "Wang" continues to take first place on the top 100 surnames list of 2019, followed by "Li," "Zhang," "Liu" and "Chen

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :The Chinese family name "Wang" continues to take first place on the top 100 surnames list of 2019, followed by "Li," "Zhang," "Liu" and "Chen." The list was released by the Ministry of Public Security Monday in an annual report based on a population information system covering 1.4 billion registered people of the Chinese mainland.

Shanghai has the largest population with the surname "Zhang," while "Yang" and "Huang" were the surnames most used in China's Guizhou Province and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, respectively.

There are 2.75 million surnamed "Wan" and 2.61 million people surnamed "Ou," helping these two characters climb the ranking list into the top 100 this year.

The number of people using the top 100 family Names accounts for 85.9 percent of the country's registered population.

Related Topics

China 2019 Family Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms &#039;Sharjah Performing Arts ..

5 minutes ago

Ahsan Iqbal sent jail on judicial remand in NAB re ..

9 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority discusses KCR project with ..

9 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers held in Multan

9 minutes ago

Proper economic direction demanded for national de ..

9 minutes ago

Disqualification case against Vawda adjourned with ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.