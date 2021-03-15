UrduPoint.com
China's Surveyed Urban Unemployment Rate Drops In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:16 PM

China's surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.5 percent in February, 0.7 percentage points lower than the same period last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday

A total of 1.48 million new urban jobs were created in the first two months, said the NBS.

The surveyed unemployment rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, stood at 5 percent last month.

Meanwhile, the surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities was 5.5 percent in February, according to the NBS.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas.

