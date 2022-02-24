UrduPoint.com

China's Suzhou Reports One New Confirmed COVID-19 Case

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 04:31 PM

China's Suzhou reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported one confirmed COVID-19 case in the first 15 hours of Thursday

NANJING, Feb. 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported one confirmed COVID-19 case in the first 15 hours of Thursday.

The new case was detected among those people quarantined in designated places, according to local authorities.

As of 3 p.m.

Thursday, the city had registered a total of 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 asymptomatic cases since a new wave of infections was first reported on Feb. 13, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

Currently, Suzhou has 56 medium-risk areas for COVID-19. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the city had traced a total of 10,556 close contacts and 16,007 secondary close contacts.

On Thursday, the first group of four COVID-19 patients was discharged from hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation hospital for further medical observation.

