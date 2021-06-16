UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Taishan NPP Incident Did Not Result In Radiation Release - IAEA

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

China's Taishan NPP Incident Did Not Result in Radiation Release - IAEA

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that the Chinese authorities updated it on the incident at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), noting it did not result in radiation release.

"The China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) updated the IAEA today about an issue at the Taishan NPP. CAEA said the plant is in normal condition and that operational safety is guaranteed. Unit 1 of the plant recently experienced a minor fuel rod cladding failure, which resulted in increased radioactivity in the unit's Primary reactor coolant ... CAEA said that this situation, as a common phenomenon in NPP operations, is dealt with in accordance with accepted standards and procedures," the IAEA said in a press release.

According to the IAEA, the unit's performance indicators, including the radioactivity of the primary reactor coolant, remain within the range of normal conditions and technical specifications; the coolant system pressure boundary is intact; and containment integrity is maintained.

Continuous environmental radiation monitoring confirms that there has been no radiation release and that there is no environmental concern, CAEA said. The IAEA remains in contact with CAEA," the press release read on.

Related Topics

China Nuclear

Recent Stories

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

46 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

1 hour ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

37 minutes ago

6 arrested, arms & car recovered

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.