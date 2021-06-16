VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Wednesday that the Chinese authorities updated it on the incident at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), noting it did not result in radiation release.

"The China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) updated the IAEA today about an issue at the Taishan NPP. CAEA said the plant is in normal condition and that operational safety is guaranteed. Unit 1 of the plant recently experienced a minor fuel rod cladding failure, which resulted in increased radioactivity in the unit's Primary reactor coolant ... CAEA said that this situation, as a common phenomenon in NPP operations, is dealt with in accordance with accepted standards and procedures," the IAEA said in a press release.

According to the IAEA, the unit's performance indicators, including the radioactivity of the primary reactor coolant, remain within the range of normal conditions and technical specifications; the coolant system pressure boundary is intact; and containment integrity is maintained.

Continuous environmental radiation monitoring confirms that there has been no radiation release and that there is no environmental concern, CAEA said. The IAEA remains in contact with CAEA," the press release read on.