SHENZHEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The south China tech hub of Shenzhen will launch a 10 billion Yuan (about 1.39 billion U.S. Dollars) industry fund to support the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, focusing on AI software, hardware and embodied intelligence, local authorities said Sunday.

The fund is part of the city's broader push to strengthen its position as a global hub for AI innovation.

City officials revealed the plan at a press conference, announcing an additional 4.5 billion yuan in funding to be raised this year. This funding will cover up to 60 percent of computing power costs for businesses, with a maximum of 10 million yuan per enterprise, provided through vouchers and subsidies.

Shenzhen's AI ambitions go beyond financial support. The city plans to expand its AI application base with an additional 100 scenarios set to roll out in 2025, focusing on sectors like municipal sanitation, emergency response and health care. This follows the introduction of nearly 200 AI-powered application scenarios already in place across the city.

Shenzhen aims to create a highly systematic, complete and collaborative innovation ecosystem, accelerate the development of a globally influential industrial and technological innovation center, and build itself into a city of innovation, said Zhang Lin, director of the Shenzhen municipal bureau of science and technology innovation.

Shenzhen, once a small fishing village in Guangdong Province, has transformed into one of China's most dynamic and innovative cities. It is home to more than 2,200 AI companies and boasts a comprehensive AI industry chain that spans from smart chips and algorithm frameworks to large models and software-hardware applications, according to data from the Shenzhen AI industry office.

Data from iResearch, an industry research and consulting institute, indicates that China's AI industry is projected to reach 811 billion yuan by 2028, with emerging sectors such as AI and robotics poised to unlock significant market potential and development opportunities.