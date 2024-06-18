Open Menu

China's Technology Transfer Empowers Pakistan Railways Towards Greater Self-reliance

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2024 | 07:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) With China's cooperation, 820 new wagons will be integrated into Pakistan Railways' system by the end of the fiscal year 2025-26.

"The cooperation reflects Pakistan Railways' dedication to modernization and efficiency, setting a new standard in the country's transportation sector," Xinhua reported quoting a statement issued by the Pakistan Railways.

Last week, Pakistan Railways inducted 40 high-quality freight wagons that were locally manufactured through a technology transfer from China.

"The Railways have taken a significant step towards self-reliance by adding the international standard wagons for freight trains," the statement said.

The "modern wagons" were inaugurated at a railway station in Lahore by Chief Executive Officer Aamir Ali Baloch, who noted that local production marked a crucial step toward reducing dependency on imports and conserving foreign exchange.

"The new design allows freight trains to transport containers efficiently, enhancing their versatility," he said. "In the past, the low speed of freight trains resulted in considerable delays in the transportation of commercial goods. The inclusion of these new wagons in our fleet will increase the speed of freight trains to 100 kilometers per hour."

"This advancement will not only expedite freight services but also contribute significantly to the national economy," he added.

The locally manufactured wagons were expected to boost Pakistan Railways' freight revenue by over Rs 9 billion (about 32 million US Dollars) annually, providing much-needed financial stability to the institution, he said.

