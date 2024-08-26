China's Temu Owner Says Net Profits Surge 144% In Q2
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings -- owner of shopping platform Temu -- announced Monday a jump in net profit for the second quarter as the company continues to boost its competitiveness at home and abroad.
The Shanghai-based firm reported $4.
4 billion of net profit for the quarter ending June 30, a 144 percent rise from the same period last year, according to a company statement.
Its sales rose 86 percent year-on-year to $13.4 billion.
PDD Holdings is the parent company of Pinduoduo -- a Chinese online marketplace for low-cost products launched in 2015.
