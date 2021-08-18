The port of Ningbo-Zhoushan on the east coast of China will resume operations of its Meishan terminal over the next few days, ending the week-long COVID-19 closure and backlog of cargo containers, Simon Heaney, senior manager of container research at London-based Drewry Shipping Consultants, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The port of Ningbo-Zhoushan on the east coast of China will resume operations of its Meishan terminal over the next few days, ending the week-long COVID-19 closure and backlog of cargo containers, Simon Heaney, senior manager of container research at London-based Drewry Shipping Consultants, told Sputnik.

The Ningbo Meishan-Island International Container Terminal (MSICT) had been suspended until further notice since August 11 after one employee tested positive for COVID-19. The closure has caused extra delays in the loading and unloading of containers from cargo ships, creating shipping bottlenecks and further affecting the already unstable international supply chain.

"They just closed one terminal in the port. It will not have a massive effect on global trade, but it will not help the situation either. From what we have talked, they are expecting it to be back on, hopefully, again within a few days, that's the word I am hearing," Heaney said.

China has a zero-tolerance policy towards new COVID-19 infections, poised to prevent any new outbreaks in its territory. In June, the Yantian terminal of Shenzhen's port was closed for three weeks for the same reason as MSICT.