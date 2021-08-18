UrduPoint.com

China's Third Busiest Port To Reopen Terminal Within Few Days - Industry Insider

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 09:43 PM

China's Third Busiest Port to Reopen Terminal Within Few Days - Industry Insider

The port of Ningbo-Zhoushan on the east coast of China will resume operations of its Meishan terminal over the next few days, ending the week-long COVID-19 closure and backlog of cargo containers, Simon Heaney, senior manager of container research at London-based Drewry Shipping Consultants, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The port of Ningbo-Zhoushan on the east coast of China will resume operations of its Meishan terminal over the next few days, ending the week-long COVID-19 closure and backlog of cargo containers, Simon Heaney, senior manager of container research at London-based Drewry Shipping Consultants, told Sputnik.

The Ningbo Meishan-Island International Container Terminal (MSICT) had been suspended until further notice since August 11 after one employee tested positive for COVID-19. The closure has caused extra delays in the loading and unloading of containers from cargo ships, creating shipping bottlenecks and further affecting the already unstable international supply chain.

"They just closed one terminal in the port. It will not have a massive effect on global trade, but it will not help the situation either. From what we have talked, they are expecting it to be back on, hopefully, again within a few days, that's the word I am hearing," Heaney said.

China has a zero-tolerance policy towards new COVID-19 infections, poised to prevent any new outbreaks in its territory. In June, the Yantian terminal of Shenzhen's port was closed for three weeks for the same reason as MSICT.

Related Topics

Hearing China Ningbo Shenzhen Same June August From Employment

Recent Stories

Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanc ..

Afghan Troops Fled to Uzbekistan as Taliban Advanced in About 46 US Aircraft - R ..

31 seconds ago
 Wildfires in France's Southeast Kill 2, Injure 26 ..

Wildfires in France's Southeast Kill 2, Injure 26 - Authorities

33 seconds ago
 England recalls Malan as Sibley dropped for 3rd Te ..

England recalls Malan as Sibley dropped for 3rd Test against India

35 seconds ago
 Ashrafi for publicly punishing perpetrators of Min ..

Ashrafi for publicly punishing perpetrators of Minar-e-Pakistan incident

38 seconds ago
 Taliban Says Afghanistan Could Be Governed by Move ..

Taliban Says Afghanistan Could Be Governed by Movement's Council - Reports

12 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Philippines calls on Interior Minist ..

Ambassador of Philippines calls on Interior Minister

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.