BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Tianjin, a Chinese city under the direct jurisdiction of the central government, is implementing wartime measures to curb the spread of coronavirus epidemic, the local health commission said.

The state of war regime in the city suggests that a single hospital will be created to treat the disease, the Chinese People's Daily newspaper reported, citing the commission. The hospital will be headed by one of Tianjin health commission's seniors, and include 500 medical platoons.

According to the latest data, a total of 23 cases of pneumonia infection caused by a new form of viral coronavirus were registered in Tianjin.

Governments across the world are on high-alert amid the outbreak of a new epidemic that was first reported in late December. According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 82 people have died from the virus in China. Over 2,900 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries.