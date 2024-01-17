China's Tianjin Port Launches Direct Route For Chilean Cherry Imports
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM
TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) North China's Tianjin Port has launched a new direct shipping route to facilitate cherry imports from Chile, marking the first direct shipping service for Latin American cherries to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, said the port authorities.
A container vessel loaded with over 2,000 tonnes of Chilean cherries arrived at Tianjin Port on Tuesday evening, marking the maiden trip via the new service.
Another two ships carrying over 5,800 tonnes of cherries and other seasonal products are expected to dock at the port within the next seven days.
Chilean cherries are increasingly favored by Chinese consumers over the years. "Over 1,840 tonnes of cherries that we imported this time have already been pre-sold," said Wei Shujian, president of Hebei Sunhola Group, one of the Chilean cherry importers.
Previously, cherries sold in northern China were mainly transported via highways after the goods entered China through ports in the south or via air services, making the overall logistics cost relatively high.
Thanks to the new route, the cherries are expected to reach the fruit and vegetable wholesale markets in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei first. According to Pagoda, a fruit retailing company, its outlets in the region are estimated to see the overall price of the cherries drop by 50 to 70 percent thanks to the new logistics option.
Recent Stories
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
More Stories From World
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 3 pct in 20236 minutes ago
-
Thailand aims to attract more Chinese tourists in 20246 minutes ago
-
Pakistan researcher in China unveils revolutionary rechargeable sodium battery15 minutes ago
-
First women's rugby Lions tour to take place in New Zealand in 202716 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Sichuan to enhance cultural, economic cooperation16 minutes ago
-
China's Tianjin Port launches direct route for Chilean cherry imports16 minutes ago
-
Exhibition on Caravaggio works receives 80,000 visitors in Shanghai16 minutes ago
-
Over 50,000 migratory birds winter in north China lake16 minutes ago
-
Exhibition held to mark 60th anniversary of Sino-French diplomatic ties16 minutes ago
-
5.0-Magnitude Quake Hits Puerto Rico Region16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results26 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan hails election of Pakistani-origin mayor of a U.S. township26 minutes ago