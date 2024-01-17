Open Menu

China's Tianjin Port Launches Direct Route For Chilean Cherry Imports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM

China's Tianjin Port launches direct route for Chilean cherry imports

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) North China's Tianjin Port has launched a new direct shipping route to facilitate cherry imports from Chile, marking the first direct shipping service for Latin American cherries to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, said the port authorities.

A container vessel loaded with over 2,000 tonnes of Chilean cherries arrived at Tianjin Port on Tuesday evening, marking the maiden trip via the new service.

Another two ships carrying over 5,800 tonnes of cherries and other seasonal products are expected to dock at the port within the next seven days.

Chilean cherries are increasingly favored by Chinese consumers over the years. "Over 1,840 tonnes of cherries that we imported this time have already been pre-sold," said Wei Shujian, president of Hebei Sunhola Group, one of the Chilean cherry importers.

Previously, cherries sold in northern China were mainly transported via highways after the goods entered China through ports in the south or via air services, making the overall logistics cost relatively high.

Thanks to the new route, the cherries are expected to reach the fruit and vegetable wholesale markets in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei first. According to Pagoda, a fruit retailing company, its outlets in the region are estimated to see the overall price of the cherries drop by 50 to 70 percent thanks to the new logistics option.

Related Topics

China Company Tianjin Beijing Price Chile Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

13 hours ago
 Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

13 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

13 hours ago
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

13 hours ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

14 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

14 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

14 hours ago
 Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in ..

Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera

14 hours ago
 Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japa ..

Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries

14 hours ago

More Stories From World