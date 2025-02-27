A vessel carrying more than 4,000 vehicles departed from north China's Tianjin Port on Wednesday, bound for overseas markets including South America

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) A vessel carrying more than 4,000 vehicles departed from north China's Tianjin Port on Wednesday, bound for overseas markets including South America.

This marks a new record for single-vessel exports of automobiles at the Port in recent years, according to the Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd.

The vehicles, covering various types including pure electric and hybrid, were developed in Beijing and manufactured in Tianjin and Hebei Province. They are expected to reach their destinations in over 20 days.

As the largest automobile import and export hub in northern China, Tianjin Port operates over 30 roll-on/roll-off shipping routes to markets such as Europe, the middle East and South America.

The port has been enhancing its services to automobile enterprises in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and coordinating with international shipping companies to facilitate their transportation.

Meanwhile, Tianjin Customs has been offering support to enterprises in spheres including automotive parts manufacturing and export logistics.

China's automobile exports maintained growth momentum in 2024, shipping a total of 6.41 million vehicles overseas last year, up 23 percent year on year, data from the China Passenger car Association showed.

China initiated the strategy of coordinating the development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, collectively known as "Jing-Jin-Ji," in early 2014 to create a model with a better economic structure, a cleaner environment and improved public services.