BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) China's northeastern city of Tianjin has tested nearly 2.5 million residents for coronavirus in three days as part of preventive measures after five cases of local transmission were detected in one of the districts, the local government said on Tuesday.

On Friday, five cases of local transmission were reported in Binhai New Area.

Mass testing in the area began early on November 21 and ended at around 10:00 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT) on November 23.

The polymerase chain reaction tests of all the 2,467,411 people came back negative.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the city has confirmed 153 imported cases, 146 local transmission infections and 104 asymptomatic carriers. Three coronavirus patients have died.