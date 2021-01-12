(@FahadShabbir)

North China's Tianjin Municipality will hold the first Green Intelligent Building Expo from June 24 to 27, with a focus on new materials, latest technologies, new equipment, and new energy in the building industry

The exhibition, covering an area of some 150,000 square meters, is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors. A total of 11 exhibition areas will be set up showcasing cutting-edge designs and technological innovations, smart buildings, green building materials, and sponge city.

The expo will be jointly organized by the China Construction Industry Association, the China academy of Building Research, and the national convention and exhibition center in Tianjin.

The national convention and exhibition center in Tianjin, with a total construction area of 1.

38 million square meters, is the third national-level exhibition venue after the two in Guangzhou and Shanghai. Upon completion, it will become the largest building of its kind in northern China.

The project constitutes two phases. The first phase will be put into use in June, while the second phase is currently in progress after it started construction in April 2020.

"Starting from June, the center will organize seven exhibitions, including furniture, sugar and wine expos," said Song Mingchun, deputy general manager of the center's exhibition department, adding that the initiative will become a new engine for China's exhibition economy.