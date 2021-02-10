MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) China's first Mars probe Tianwen-1 entered the Red Planet's orbit on Wednesday, the country's national space agency said.

"At 19:52 [11:52 GMT] on Feb 10, 2021, China's Tianwen-1 probe on the nation's first Mars exploration mission....

successfully entered an oval orbit of Mars at the height of about 400 Kilometers, a cycle time of about 10 earth days and inclination of 10 degrees," the China National Space Administration said, as cited by the state-owned China National Radio.

The probe is expected to land on Mars in May or June.