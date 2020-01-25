(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday in the Tibet Autonomous Region, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremors were recorded at 6:56 a.m. (22:56 GMT on Friday) 63 kilometers (about 40 miles) northwest of the settlement of Gyamotang.

The epicenter was located at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any victims or damages, caused by the earthquake.

Tibet is located in a seismologically active zone because of the Indian tectonic plate that has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate.

This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.

On August 15, 1950, one of the most powerful earthquakes in recorded history ” the so-called Assam earthquake with an 8.6 magnitude ” left some 4,800 people killed in northeastern India.