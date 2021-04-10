UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Tibet Sees Soaring Retail Sales In Jan.-Feb.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:14 PM

China's Tibet sees soaring retail sales in Jan.-Feb.

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw robust growth in retail sales of consumer goods in the first two months of 2021, according to local authorities

LHASA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region saw robust growth in retail sales of consumer goods in the first two months of 2021, according to local authorities.

The total retail sales reached 11.98 billion Yuan (about 1.8 billion U.S. Dollars) in the period, up 29.3 percent year on year, data from the regional commerce department showed.

Thanks to the region's pro-consumption policies, the retail sales of rural consumer goods surged 64.

2 percent year on year to 1.98 billion yuan. Sales of automobiles soared 73.3 percent to 1.02 billion yuan.

During the Tibetan New Year, which coincided with the Spring Festival this year, more people stayed put in Tibet than in previous years to prevent the spread of COVID-19.During the first seven days of the Tibetan New Year, more than 200 tracked companies in the region saw retail sales edge up 9.95 percent year on year to 515 million yuan, the commerce department added.

Related Topics

China Commerce From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE President issues Federal Decree restructuring ..

1 minute ago

Marquez to return from injury at Portuguese MotoGP ..

2 minutes ago

Canada's jobless rate down to 7.5 pct in March

2 minutes ago

Ireland’s two-match T20Is series against Pakista ..

17 minutes ago

900 maund wheat confiscated over smuggling attempt ..

17 minutes ago

Two dead whales wash up on Bangladesh beach

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.