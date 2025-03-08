China's Tiens Group Shows Interest In Exploring Investment Opportunities For Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 08:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi held a meeting with Chairman of the board of Tiens Group, Li Jinyuan and appreciated his interest in exploring opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and China.
During the meeting, the ambassador assured the Tiens Group of his support to facilitating its potential investment initiatives including through joint ventures.
Ambassador Hashmi welcomed Chairman, Li Jinyuan and his team upon their arrival in the embassy.
Glad to welcome Mr Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Tiens Group, at PakinChina. Appreciated his interest in exploring opportunities for collaboration between Pakistan and China.
Look forward to facilitating potential investment initiatives including through joint ventures, the ambassador posted on social media platform X after the meeting.
APP/asg
