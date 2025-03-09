China's Tiens Group Shows Interest In Exploring Opportunities For Cooperation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi held a meeting with Chairman of the board of Tiens Group, Li Jinyuan and appreciated his interest in exploring opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and China.
During the meeting, the ambassador assured the Tiens Group of his support in facilitating its potential investment initiatives including through joint ventures.
Ambassador Hashmi welcomed Chairman, Li Jinyuan and his team upon their arrival in the embassy.
Glad to welcome Mr. Li Jinyuan, Chairman of the Board of Tiens Group, at @PakinChina. Appreciated his interest in exploring opportunities for collaboration between Pakistan and China. Look forward to facilitating potential investment initiatives, including through joint ventures, the ambassador posted on social media platform X after the meeting.
APP/asg
