CHANGCHUN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The populations of wild tigers and leopards in northeastern China have seen steady growth, with over 35 cubs born in the past year, according to the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park administration on Tuesday.

The administration has monitored the birth of more than 20 Siberian tiger cubs and more than 15 Amur leopard cubs in the past year. Their activity area exceeds 1.1 million hectares, accounting for about 78 percent of the park's total area.

Siberian tigers, also known as Amur tigers, mainly live in Russia's Far East and northeast China.

One of the world's most endangered species, about 500 Siberian tigers are believed to be living in the wild.

Amur leopards, also known as the Far Eastern leopards, are also among the most endangered felines in the world.

In October 2021, China officially designated the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, which spans an area of over 1.4 million hectares in the northeastern provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang.

The park has implemented a series of measures to protect wildlife, such as removing factories and mines and restoring forest vegetation.