UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's TikTok Planning To Expand Into US E-Commerce - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

China's TikTok Planning to Expand Into US E-Commerce - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Popular Chinese video-sharing service TikTok, which is known as Douyin in China, aims to expand into the US e-commerce, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing informed sources.

According to the media outlet, advertisers were briefed on the new features that will be introduced in 2021. One of such new features will allow popular users to earn a commission on any sale of the promoted or livestreamed product.

"It's old-school affiliate marketing," a senior advertising executive was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The source added that users would be able to link to any products they liked, even if they were not formally sponsored by the brand.

TikTok will also provide brands with the ability to host product catalogs on the platform.

The Financial Times added that with the introduction of these features, TikTok will enter into competition with Facebook.

Related Topics

China Facebook Sale Media

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

30 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

32 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

1 hour ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

1 hour ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.