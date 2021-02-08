(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Popular Chinese video-sharing service TikTok, which is known as Douyin in China, aims to expand into the US e-commerce, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing informed sources.

According to the media outlet, advertisers were briefed on the new features that will be introduced in 2021. One of such new features will allow popular users to earn a commission on any sale of the promoted or livestreamed product.

"It's old-school affiliate marketing," a senior advertising executive was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The source added that users would be able to link to any products they liked, even if they were not formally sponsored by the brand.

TikTok will also provide brands with the ability to host product catalogs on the platform.

The Financial Times added that with the introduction of these features, TikTok will enter into competition with Facebook.