China's TikTok Seeks $13.9Mln Compensation From Rival Tencent In Lawsuit - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

China's TikTok Seeks $13.9Mln Compensation From Rival Tencent in Lawsuit - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Chinese video-sharing service TikTok, which is known as Douyin in China, filed a lawsuit against major domestic rival Tencent over alleged monopolistic practices and demanded over 90 million Yuan (about $13.9 million) in compensation, local media reported on Tuesday.

TikTok accused Tencent of violating China's anti-monoply law, after Tencent decided to block links to TikTok's content in its popular instant messaging services including WeChat and QQ, Chinese news portal Sina Tech reported.

In its lawsuit, TikTok asked the court to order Tencent to stop such practices at once, issue a public apology and offer 90 million yuan in compensation, the report said.

Tencent responded in a statement saying that it did not receive any material relating to TikTok's lawsuit against the company and accused TikTok of making false allegations, Sina Tech said in a subsequent report.

In addition, Tencent said that products from ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, are stealing personal data of its WeChat users, the report said.

More Stories From World

