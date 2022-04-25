UrduPoint.com

China's Toll Stations Closed Due To Epidemic Have Mostly Resumed Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 02:41 PM

China's toll stations closed due to epidemic have mostly resumed operation

China has seen a significant decrease in the number of expressway toll stations and service zones shut down due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Transport said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :China has seen a significant decrease in the number of expressway toll stations and service zones shut down due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Transport said.

The ministry's data showed that 11 toll stations nationwide were still suspended by Saturday.

They accounted for only 0.1 percent of the nation's total, 667 fewer than the figure on April 10, down 98.38 percent.

Meanwhile, 27 service areas were still closed Saturday, a decrease of 337 and 92.58 percent compared with April 10, showed the data.

Related Topics

China April

Recent Stories

FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising ..

FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising students not to seek higher ed ..

1 minute ago
 FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising ..

FO deplores ‘Public Notice’ by India advising students not to seek higher ed ..

1 minute ago
 The quest for a universal coronavirus vaccine

The quest for a universal coronavirus vaccine

1 minute ago
 China continues to advance concrete measures to up ..

China continues to advance concrete measures to uphold authority of constitution ..

1 minute ago
 Myanmar junta court delays verdict in Suu Kyi corr ..

Myanmar junta court delays verdict in Suu Kyi corruption trial

1 minute ago
 Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry conducts ..

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry conducts course

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.