UrduPoint.com

China's Top Chipmaker Expects Profit To Decline In Q4 Due To US Export Regulations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2022 | 09:08 PM

China's Top Chipmaker Expects Profit to Decline in Q4 Due to US Export Regulations

China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), on Thursday predicted a drop in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 in connection with the new export control measures imposed by the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), on Thursday predicted a drop in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 in connection with the new export control measures imposed by the United States.

On October 7, the US expanded controls on exports of supercomputers and semiconductors with respect to 28 entities located in China. The White House cited the impact advanced computing technologies, supercomputers, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment have on enabling military modernization, including the development of weapons of mass destruction, noting that alleged human rights abuses in China are the main reason for introducing the export controls.

"In the fourth quarter, due to the weak demand in the mobile phone and consumer market, and overlapping with the impact from that some customers need time to interpret the newly released US export control rules, and the Company's revenue is expected to decline by 13% to 15% sequentially," the company said in a quarterly report.

The company also said that the new US export regulations are having a negative impact on the company's production and operations, adding that some of the new rules require clarification.

"We have maintained close communications with suppliers, while the clarification of some definitions in the new rules and the assessment of impact on the Company are still in progress," the company said.

The company also reported that the third-quarter sales revenue was up by 0.2% from $1,903 million in the second quarter to $1,907 million in the third quarter, indicating a 34.7% year-on-year increase.

"According to the results of the previous three quarters and the mid-point of guidance for the fourth quarter, the Company's full year revenue is expected to be around $7.3 billion, up around 34% year-over-year," the report read.

The global semiconductor industry, according to SMIC, has not yet shown the signs of recovery.

"Based on the current macroeconomic trends and the pace of de-stocking, we have yet to see signs of recovery in the industry. The adjustment may last longer as this cycle is overlaid with multiple complex external factors," SIMC added.

The global semiconductor supply chain was stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures in China and elsewhere, prompting countries to review and revise their approach to sourcing the products, which are essential to modern computing technologies.

Related Topics

Exports Mobile China White House Company Progress United States May October Market From Industry Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Japanese envoy inaugurates work on 2 mega projects ..

Japanese envoy inaugurates work on 2 mega projects of WASA

21 seconds ago
 Iftikhar Buttar appointed political assistant to C ..

Iftikhar Buttar appointed political assistant to CM

22 seconds ago
 Adeyemo Makes Three-Day Europe Trip to Coordinate ..

Adeyemo Makes Three-Day Europe Trip to Coordinate Russia Sanctions, Ukraine Aid ..

23 seconds ago
 Sunak, Zelenskyy Discuss Support for Ukraine, Prov ..

Sunak, Zelenskyy Discuss Support for Ukraine, Provision of 1,000 Missiles - Down ..

25 seconds ago
 Human Rights' ministry start awareness campaign fo ..

Human Rights' ministry start awareness campaign for free legal aid

12 minutes ago
 36 criminals held, contraband seized

36 criminals held, contraband seized

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.