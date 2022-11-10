(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), on Thursday predicted a drop in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 in connection with the new export control measures imposed by the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) China's top chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), on Thursday predicted a drop in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 in connection with the new export control measures imposed by the United States.

On October 7, the US expanded controls on exports of supercomputers and semiconductors with respect to 28 entities located in China. The White House cited the impact advanced computing technologies, supercomputers, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment have on enabling military modernization, including the development of weapons of mass destruction, noting that alleged human rights abuses in China are the main reason for introducing the export controls.

"In the fourth quarter, due to the weak demand in the mobile phone and consumer market, and overlapping with the impact from that some customers need time to interpret the newly released US export control rules, and the Company's revenue is expected to decline by 13% to 15% sequentially," the company said in a quarterly report.

The company also said that the new US export regulations are having a negative impact on the company's production and operations, adding that some of the new rules require clarification.

"We have maintained close communications with suppliers, while the clarification of some definitions in the new rules and the assessment of impact on the Company are still in progress," the company said.

The company also reported that the third-quarter sales revenue was up by 0.2% from $1,903 million in the second quarter to $1,907 million in the third quarter, indicating a 34.7% year-on-year increase.

"According to the results of the previous three quarters and the mid-point of guidance for the fourth quarter, the Company's full year revenue is expected to be around $7.3 billion, up around 34% year-over-year," the report read.

The global semiconductor industry, according to SMIC, has not yet shown the signs of recovery.

"Based on the current macroeconomic trends and the pace of de-stocking, we have yet to see signs of recovery in the industry. The adjustment may last longer as this cycle is overlaid with multiple complex external factors," SIMC added.

The global semiconductor supply chain was stressed by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures in China and elsewhere, prompting countries to review and revise their approach to sourcing the products, which are essential to modern computing technologies.