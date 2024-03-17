Open Menu

China's Top Court Pledges Better IPR Protection In Seed Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM

China's top court pledges better IPR protection in seed sector

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Supreme People's Court (SPC), China's top court, on Sunday released a set of landmark cases relating to intellectual property rights (IPR) within the seed industry, aiming to improve legal protection in this regard.

The 15 cases encompass civil, administrative and criminal cases of IPR protection within the seed industry involving grain and economic crops. In some cases, the disputed amounts reached hundreds of millions of Yuan, according to the SPC.

In a statement, the SPC pledged to promote innovation and foster high-quality development within the seed sector through effective judicial efforts, thus contributing to China's food security.

Related Topics

China Criminals Sunday Industry Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

17 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

18 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

20 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

20 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

20 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

20 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

20 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

20 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

20 hours ago

More Stories From World