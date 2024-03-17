BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Supreme People's Court (SPC), China's top court, on Sunday released a set of landmark cases relating to intellectual property rights (IPR) within the seed industry, aiming to improve legal protection in this regard.

The 15 cases encompass civil, administrative and criminal cases of IPR protection within the seed industry involving grain and economic crops. In some cases, the disputed amounts reached hundreds of millions of Yuan, according to the SPC.

In a statement, the SPC pledged to promote innovation and foster high-quality development within the seed sector through effective judicial efforts, thus contributing to China's food security.