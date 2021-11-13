UrduPoint.com

China's Top Diplomat At Talks With Blinken Urges US To Fulfill Commitments On Taiwan Issue

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Washington to fulfill its obligations on the issue of Taiwan during the talk with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and urged the country to counter the attempts to achieve sovereignty of the island, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"The history and the reality have proven to the full extent that 'independence of Taiwan' poses a significant threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the foreign minister said.

The Chinese official also added that "if the US really wants to secure peace in the Taiwan Strait, it must strongly counter any actions aimed at achieving 'independence of Taiwan' and strictly abide by the important obligations that are entailed by the provisions of three joint Chinese-American communiques."

