OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday called on other countries to fully meet their commitments under the Paris climate deal.

"All countries must remain firm in their confidence, step up to the plate, and deliver on the commitments in the Paris agreement to the full extent," Wang said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

"We must strengthen our action, and this is an immediate priority. We believe climate change is posing an imminent threat, and all countries must seize the moment and mobilize all resources at their disposal to strengthen their actions in the run-up to 2020.

We must combine the efforts to tackle climate change and those to develop the economy and speed up the transition to green and non-carbon development for the sake of sustainable development," the top diplomat added.

The foreign minister also urged the international community to handle climate change collectively, saying it was a "global challenge."