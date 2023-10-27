Open Menu

China's Top Diplomat Heads For White House Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) China's foreign minister is to visit the White House Friday for talks with Joe Biden's national security chief, and possibly the US president himself, amid preparations for a potential trip by President Xi Jinping.

Biden has invited Xi to San Francisco next month for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, but he has also stood firm on China in the run-up, keeping up a stream of sanctions and backing US allies in disputes with Beijing.

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi will speak with Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan "as part of ongoing efforts to responsibly manage the relationship", the White House said in a statement this week.

The pair previously met in Malta in September and in Vienna in May, as efforts to smooth tensions between the two superpowers have gathered steam.

White House officials would not confirm a meeting between Wang and Biden, but an encounter is widely expected after Xi received US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Beijing in June.

"Mr Sullivan's looking forward to this discussion with Wang Yi. It's another milestone in that effort to keep the lines of communication open with the PRC," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday, using the US acronym for China.

"It'll be an opportunity for Mr Sullivan to obviously address areas of concern that we continue to have with some of the PRC's behavior, particularly in the South China Sea.

"But it'll also be an opportunity to explore ways in which we can continue to keep these channels open and to try to get open the military to military channel communication, which is still closed."

