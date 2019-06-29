OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday he had held "very successful" talks on climate change with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

"We have just concluded a very successful trilateral meeting on climate change ... We had sincere and in-depth exchanges on tackling climate change and reached even more common ground," Wang told reporters.