UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Top Diplomat Says 'confident' Of Investment Deal With EU

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:08 PM

China's top diplomat says 'confident' of investment deal with EU

China's foreign minister said Monday that he was confident of an investment deal being clinched with the European Union, while pressing for talks "as soon as possible" on a free trade accord

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :China's foreign minister said Monday that he was confident of an investment deal being clinched with the European Union, while pressing for talks "as soon as possible" on a free trade accord.

In an interview with AFP in Paris, Wang Yi said the list of sectors China still refuses access to is shrinking, and the country is opening up more and more, thus "creating favourable conditions for the conclusion of a bilateral investment accord." "We are very confident about the conclusion of this agreement," with Europe, said Wang, adding negotiations were "progressing well".

"During this year's (EU-China) summit, leaders on both sides agreed that the negotiations will lead to decisive progress by the end of the year, allowing a high-quality agreement to be concluded in 2020," he said.

Wang underscored China's willingness to "launch discussions on a free trade agreement between China and the EU," calling for a feasibility study in the short term and emphasising that "China and the European Union are one another's biggest economic and commercial partners.

" China is engaged in a long-running tariff war with US President Donald Trump, which has started to take a toll on its economic growth.

Wang said "a big number" of contracts, "between 30 and 40", would be signed between China and France when President Emmanuel Macron visits from November 4 to 6.

The two countries, permanent members of the UN Security Council, "must work together to convey a joint message of support for multilateralism and a message of support for the authority of the UN in the face of rising unilateralism," Wang added.

"We must also send a message that our two countries respect the fundamental rules governing international relations and together defend justice and equity in the world."

Related Topics

World United Nations Europe China France European Union Trump Paris Progress Lead November 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Two arrested over racism that forced FA Cup match ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan Chief Minister approves Hub's Eastern ..

3 minutes ago

Turkish Armed Forces Deny Ankara's Use of Chemical ..

3 minutes ago

NIM delegation visits Lahore Chamber of Commerce & ..

6 minutes ago

Young man found hanged in Hyderabad

6 minutes ago

Transgender rights fully protected: Police

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.