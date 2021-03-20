(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi told reporters that the high-level meeting with top US diplomats in Alaska was constructive, but there are still many major differences between the two countries.

"The strategic dialogue is direct, frank, and constructive...

but there are so many major differences sitting between the two sides," Yang said on Friday after wrapping up talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Yang said China and the United States should follow the principles of no confrontation and conflicts to guide bilateral relations.